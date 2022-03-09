Middlesbrough saw their winless away record extended to five games, after they lost 4-1 to promotion rivals Sheffield United yesterday evening.

Middlesbrough came into the game off the back of an impressive home victory over Luton on Saturday afternoon, but there were no similarities when it came to the performance at Bramall Lane three days later.

The Teessiders boast one of the best home records in the entirety of the division, second only to league leaders Fulham.

But their away form is a cause of concern, as they have the 18th best away record. Something they will want to put right in their next two games away at Millwall and away at Birmingham.

Chris Wilder’s side were picked off and punished for individual errors at Sheffield United, and the Boro boss has been very critical of his side’s performance.

“If you want to play in big games, and this was a big game tonight, you’ve got to stick your chest out and play,” he said.

“It’s pretty simplistic really, you’ve got to be a player and I didn’t have one player out there tonight.

“We got dominated from one to 11, right the way through. We didn’t have one player where you could say they came out of it with a positive. You couldn’t say, ‘He was okay’ or ‘he did alright’. There wasn’t one.

“We created a couple of chances and should have scored at 2-0, but that wouldn’t have changed the dynamic of the game.

“Even our goal was a gimme from Sheffield United’s point of view. We didn’t have any part of the game. We couldn’t get a foothold and got dominated.”

Goals from Sheffield United quartet Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson, and Morgan Gibbs-White meant all three points went the way of the hosts.

Whilst Boro’s consolation came from Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun; his first for the club since signing in January.

They face an in-form Millwall side at The Den this weekend, where he will be hoping for a significant improvement from what he saw on Tuesday night.

Boro slipped from sixth to eighth in the Championship table, with Sheffield United and Luton Town jumping ahead of them in the standings.