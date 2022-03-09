Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones is a priority for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with Antonio Conte’s side preferring the Boro first-team regular over Djed Spence, journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport.

Middlesbrough loaned out Spence last summer to Championship rivals Nottingham Forest and the defender has been mightily impressive under the guidance of Steve Cooper.

His performances in both the league and in Forest’s FA Cup run has seen Spence generate attention from the top flight as well as from overseas.

Tottenham are linked with a move for the 21-year-old along with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal amongst others.

He is seen as surplus to requirements back at parent club Middlesbrough and is likely to make a permanent move away from the Riverside if their valuation is met.

At Boro, Spence is down the pecking order behind Isaiah Jones, who has an equally impressive campaign with the Teessiders.

Now according to a transfer insider Dean Jones, Tottenham would prefer a move for Jones over Spence in the upcoming transfer window.

“From what I’m told, Isaiah Jones has actually emerged as a player of higher priority for Tottenham in the next window,” Dean Jones told Give Me Sport.

Yet Spurs are still keen on Spence, as well as Southampton and England U21 international Tino Livramento.

Jones has recently signed a new deal with Middlesbrough keeping him at the club until 2025, and Chris Wilder will not want to let go of their prized asset easily. So far this season, the 22-year-old has a goal and nine assists in 33 games.