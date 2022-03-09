Middlesbrough succumbed to a third successive away defeat on Tuesday night, losing 4-1 to fellow play-off chasers Sheffield United.

Middlesbrough slipped to eighth in the Championship table and are now two points outside of the top six with 11 games left to play.

Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson, and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for the hosts, whilst Folarin Balogun netted his first goal for Boro since joining on loan from Arsenal in January.

The Teessiders lost their individual battles in midweek and there were some tired Boro legs at Bramall Lane. Here are three players that disappointed in the 4-1 defeat…

Lee Peltier – WhoScored rating 5.4

Middlesbrough missed the presence and drive of Anfernee Dijksteel in the back three, and Peltier wasn’t up to the task when coming in to replace him in that role against Sheffield United.

He looked leggy and was beaten all ends up in each one on one situation he found himself in.

Jonny Howson – WhoScored rating 5.5

Mr. Reliable had an off night and it is forgivable considering his recent outstanding performances against Tottenham and Luton.

He was at fault for the second Blades goal and couldn’t get a foothold in midfield as Sheffield United ran riot.

Aaron Connolly – WhoScored rating 5.6

Another night to forget for the on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion striker. He displayed plenty of energy but not much else.

He was dispossessed a whopping five times, and had six ‘unsuccessful touches’ resulting in bad control of the ball. Things just aren’t sticking for Connolly at the moment at Middlesbrough.