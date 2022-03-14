Oxford United have become specialists at developing central defenders in recent times.

For that reason, picking the best five from the last decade would be quite a task and doing it from the last 22 years just makes it even more of a mouth-watering prospect.

Here, we take at the 21st Century’s top five, in no particular order…

Michael Duberry (2011-2013)

‘Dubes’ came to Oxford United at the twilight of his career. He proved to be a really useful signing who brought all his experience to the Yellows who had not long been back in the Football League after spending four years in the Conference. Duberry was a big hit with fans, and in the local community, much helped by his strong displays on the pitch as well as his work off the pitch.

Since his retirement from football, Duberry set up his own business – as a business coach.

Rob Dickie (2018-2020)

Dickie signed from Reading and is one of a number of centre-backs to develop quickly in a yellow shirt in recent times. He moved to Queens Park Rangers in 2020, where he has developed again, in leaps and bounds with Rangers – and has become one of their favourite players too.

Dickie is very comfortable on the ball, and often sets off on marauding runs from his own penalty area, which is a really exciting part of his game. He was capped by England at both U18 and U19 levels in 2014.

Mark Creighton (2009-2011)

Signed from Kidderminster Harriers in 2009, Creighton quickly became a fans’ favourite at The Kassam Stadium. Affectionately nicknamed ‘The Beast’, Creighton was instrumental in the club’s return to the Football League in 2010 with his commanding performances – and features in one of the most wonderful Oxford United photos ever.

Photographers captured him carrying goalkeeper Ryan Clarke over his shoulder, after the U’s 2010 Conference playoff victory against York City at Wembley.

Jake Wright (2009-2016)

Wright signed from Brighton and Hove Albion, initially on loan in 2009, before making a permanent move in 2010. He featured in the Conference promotion season in 2010, and continued to adapt brilliantly to Oxford United’s life back in the Football League under Chris Wilder.

He played over 250 times for Oxford United, and captained the team to a further promotion to League 1 in 2016. Wright was a real calming influence at the back, before re-joining Wilder at Sheffield United.

Chey Dunkley (2014, 2015-2017)

The Oxford United faithful often sang “ain’t nobody like Chey Dunkley” in support of the towering centre-back during his time at the Kassam Stadium.

After arriving on loan from Kidderminster Harriers in 2014, Dunkley signed permanently in 2015. He was a commanding performer in both penalty areas, and scored some memorable goals, including the opening goal in the 3-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers in May 2016 that secured Oxford United’s promotion to League One. He has gone on to serve both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday well too.