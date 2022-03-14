Cardiff City have had some great centre-backs that have etched their names into the Bluebirds’ history books over the past 22 years.

Whether it was iconic goals or examples of great leadership in important league fixtures, City have had a lot of success over the past century and a lot of this comes down to a solid back four.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Cardiff City’s top five centre-backs of the 21st century so far…

Danny Gabbidon (2000-2005, 2014-15)

The Welsh international signed for the Bluebirds from West Bromwich Albion after an underwhelming time in the West Midlands. Gabbidon however impressed in the Welsh capital and is still seen as one of the greatest players to put on the shirt by fans to this day.

The Cwmbran-born defender made 126 appearances during his time at Ninian Park and scored five goals. Gabbidon’s time with the club came to an abrupt end due to injury troubles. He returned to City in 2014 but only played two games.

Mark Hudson (2009-2014)

Hudson became a cult hero very quickly and was held in high regard due to his leadership and eye for goal. The star centre-back joined the Bluebirds from Charlton Athletic after captaining the Addicks and Crystal Palace in his early 20s.

Hudson made 162 appearances for the club and scored 11 goals – the most iconic of these being a halfway line effort against Derby County in 2012.

In Cardiff City’s promotion season, Hudson was named in the Championship Team of the Year after making 33 appearances and scoring four goals. After retiring from football, Hudson has now re-joined Cardiff as a first-team coach.

Bruno Ecuele Manga (2014-2019)

The Gabon international was signed by then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from French side Lorient. Manga played an integral role in a Cardiff City side newly relegated from the Premier League that were entering a transition period. Manga played well alongside Sean Morrison and was a great signing from the off.

He made 160 appearances in all competitions and scored seven goals. Manga’s stand-out season was definitely the 2018-19 campaign, in which he played all 38 Premier League games.

Sean Morrison (2014-)

The current Cardiff City captain has been dealt a recent blow after an ACL injury has side-lined him for the rest of the season.

Morrison has featured in 295 games for the Bluebirds and has scored a superb 33 goals. He also captained the side to promotion in 2017-18.

Sol Bamba (2016-2021)

The Ivorian signed for Cardiff City on a free transfer and made a good impression in his first game, scoring against rivals Bristol City. Bamba became a fan favourite, making 118 appearances during his time in South Wales. Bamba battled with non-Hodgkins lymphoma and went into remission just four months after his confirmed diagnosis. He now plays for Middlesbrough after being signed by Neil Warnock.