Stoke City have had managers like Tony Pulis who have lasted years, and managers who haven’t stayed so long like Paul Lambert.

With new managers often comes a new recruitment strategy and a wide range of new players – some are hits, and some are far from it.

Current boss Michael O’Neill has had plenty of time to bring in new players over the course of his time with Stoke City but the Potters look as though they won’t be mounting a serious push for promotion this season.

As it stands, the Potters occupy 15th place, with a torrid run of form leaving them 20 points clear of the relegation zone but 11 away from the top-six.

How well do you think you know Stoke City managers’ previous tenures and their signings? Test your knowledge in our latest quiz – which previous Stoke City managers signed these seven players?