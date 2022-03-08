Fulham goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond has said to fulhamfc.com that ‘he is excited about what the future holds’ in a tell-all interview outlining his loan move to non-league Boreham Wood.

Ashby-Hammond, who featured as his loan club were knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton last week, has spoken highly about the club and is adamant that the progress he is making will stand him in good stead to forge a career with the Cottagers.

The 22-year-old’s brother, Luca, is also a goalkeeping prospect at the club and is on loan in the same league with Stockport County.

In his interview on his club’s official website, Taye Ashby-Hammond said:

“I’ve played a lot of games at National League level and I think this season has cemented that I’m a solid goalkeeper who has performed at a decent level.

“It’s been a crucial loan period for me and I’m excited about what the future holds.”

The youngster spent time on loan at Maidenhead United last season before making the move to Hertfordshire in this campaign and cemented his place as the regular goalkeeper at the club.

Future-proofing…

With Fulham looking almost certain to return to the Premier League ahead of next season, manager Marco Silva will be looking to his young players to help him build a stable and sustainable Premier League side and lessen the chance of yo-yoing for years to come.

The Ashby-Hammond brothers will be crucial between the sticks and both provide great hope for fans that a contingency plan is in place as Fulham look to build.

Fulham travel across the Welsh border tonight to face Swansea City as they continue to bridge the gap between themselves and the chasing pack. Silva’s men are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Championship table and have only lost five times this season.

The club are currently on a three game run of wins and look sure to joining the elite of English football next season.