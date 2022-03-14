Huddersfield Town have had some centre-backs of real quality over their 114-year history.

The 21st Century has seen the most successful period since the mid-1920s for Huddersfield Town, culminating with promotion to the Premier League in 2017. The squad who helped achieve this success along with many high-quality players since the year 2000 will live long in the memory of the Town faithful.



Here, we will take a look at Huddersfield Town’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century in no particular order…

Peter Clarke (2009-2014)

Starting off with a player who is fondly remembered by many Town fans as ‘Captain Fantastic’, Clarke won the hearts of the John Smith’s Stadium faithful with his never-say-die attitude and his performances which saw him wear his heart on his sleeve.

Clarke joined the club in 2009 from Southend United and went on to make 224 appearances for the Terriers. He was appointed captain upon his arrival and remained captain until he left in 2014. He was a real leader on the pitch who oversaw the club’s promotion to the Championship and the dramatic survival bid of 2013.

He will always be remembered amongst Town fans as the epitome of the phrase; captain, leader, legend.

Michael Hefele (2016-2018)

Perhaps most recognised as being a ‘cult figure’ for Huddersfield Town, Hefele was also key at centre-back in the promotion campaign of 2016/17.

The German arrived from Dynamo Dresden in 2016 and thrived under David Wagner, forming a formidable partnership with the next player on this list which was key in the promotion campaign. He may have only played 48 times for the Terriers but his cult status will see him live on long in the memory of Huddersfield Town fans.

Christopher Schindler (2016-2021)

Christopher Schindler made many Huddersfield fans realise a dream they thought would never come true.

The German signed from 1860 Munich in 2016 and took to English football like he had been there all his life. Schindler scored the winning penalty as Huddersfield Town won promotion at Wembley, but it was his performances in the Premier League which solidifies him within this list, helping the Yorkshire side survive against all odds.

Schindler played 184 times for the Terriers, making him one of the greats.

Joel Lynch (2012-2016)

A centre-back with an eye for a wonder goal, Lynch will always be remembered amongst the Town faithful.

Joining from Nottingham Forest in 2012, Lynch went on to make 128 appearances for the Terriers, becoming instrumental as part of partnerships with Peter Clarke and Mark Hudson throughout various Championship survival campaigns.

Nathan Clarke (2001-2012)

Clarke came through the Huddersfield Town academy to make 300 appearances for the club he supported as a boy, scoring 10 times in the process.

Clarke was a solid centre-back in the Terriers’ back-line rarely making a mistake, playing with real professionalism throughout his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, which is why he will always be fondly remembered by the fans.