Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has spoken about his last season at Sheffield United and his struggles to get in the side.

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season. The Blades spent two years in the top flight after Chris Wilder guided them to promotion in 2019, and Wilder makes his return to Bramall Lane tonight with Middlesbrough.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Blades goalkeeper Foderingham has spoken about his time playing under Wilder.

The Englishman joined the club after leaving Rangers in 2019 but would fail to make a Premier League appearance last season.

Now Sheffield United’s no.1 goalkeeper under Paul Heckingbottom, Foderingham had this to say on Wilder, and last season at Sheffield United.

“It was difficult. I don’t think you can blame Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale] for how we were playing, I think the whole team was playing badly.

“Do I think there was a chance for me to go in? Maybe one or two opportunities. At the start of the season I was coming off a long lay-off, so I was a little bit off the pace, but it proved to be the right decision to keep Rammers in there because he turned it around and his form was fantastic towards the end of the season, which ultimately saw him get in the England squad and get a move to Arsenal.”

Aaron Ramsdale left Sheffield United shortly after the start of this season. He joined Arsenal and has since become a fan favourite with the Gunners.

Formidable Wes…

In 20 Championship outings this season, Foderingham has kept an impressive 12 clean sheets. He’s proving to be an important player under Heckingbottom and tonight’s game against Wilder’s Middlesbrough is a chance for him to show his old boss just how good of a goalkeeper he is.

It promises to be an enthralling game at Bramall Lane with both sides vying for a spot in the top-six. Boro currently occupy 6th but the Blades only sit a point and a place behind them in 7th.

Both sets of players will need to be at their best to help seal the win, though the three points will give either side a massive confidence boost.