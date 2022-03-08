Sunderland star Luke O’Nien has provided fans with a positive update on as he edges closer to a return from injury, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The midfielder has been unable to play under new manager Alex Neil after picking up a shoulder injury in late November of last year.

However, the 27-year-old completed pre-match training before the club’s 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The ex-Wycombe Wanderers man made a lengthy Instagram post last month detailing the mental struggles his injury has caused but thankfully seems much more optimistic as he approaches a long-awaited return.

In his interview with the Sunderland Echo, O’Nien said:

“I’m feeling good. I’m back amongst it now so I’ve timed it nicely for the hunt for promotion.

“I’m raring to go. It’s been difficult, I’ve had some time with my family and chased my little one around the house, which I think counts as a pre-season!”

Big boost

O’Nien’s return to the fold will certainly be a boost for manager Alex Neil and he could be in contention for the game against Fleetwood Town tonight.

He has featured 16 times this season in the league for Sunderland and has been a regular starter for them under multiple managers since his arrival in 2018.

Playing most frequently at the base of midfield, the Hertfordshire-born man’s versatility has seen him deputise at centre-back and right-back during his time on Wearside.

Sunderland are currently edging back towards the play-offs in the hope of returning to the Championship ahead of next term.

The club experienced a dramatic fall from grace after exiting the Premier League in 2017 but are starting to rebuild under new manager Neil and are hopeful of pushing up the table and keen to pick up some vital points against Fleetwood, Crewe Alexandra and Lincoln City in upcoming games.

With O’Nien set to return soon if not tonight, Neil will surely be rubbing his hands at the prospect of a player with such versatility and a great track record returning to first-team action at a crucial point in the campaign.