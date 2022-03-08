Sheffield Wednesday loan man Bailey Peacock-Farrell has said the club are “very lucky” to have key midfielder Barry Bannan.

Scottish midfielder Bannan will be fondly remembered by Sheffield Wednesday fans for many years to come.

The 32-year-old has been with the Owls since August 2015 now and is closing in on 300 games for the club across all competitions. Bannan has played 296 times for the club since arriving from Crystal Palace, scoring 20 goals and laying on 47 assists.

This season has seen Bannan play some of his best football, netting seven times and providing eight assists in 38 games, operating as an attacking midfielder or a slightly deeper-lying playmaker.

His influence has been clear to see in recent weeks and now, the skipper has drawn high praise from one of his teammates.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday’s loaned-in ‘keeper Peacock-Farrell has said the club are “very lucky” to have the midfielfer on board. Here’s what he had to say:

“From speaking to and playing with him and watching him, you can see his desire and love for the club.

“Seeing him week in, week out, my appreciation for him has gone through the roof.

“We are very lucky to have a player of his quality playing for us. To play almost every single game this season is a great achievement.”

Looking forward…

After a three-game winning streak, Sheffield Wednesday lost to Lincoln City last time out, so Darren Moore’s side will be determined to get back on track soon.

Next up for the Owls is a clash with Cambridge United at the weekend, presenting them with a good chance to get back to winning ways.

As it stands, Wednesday occupy 6th place, sitting one point ahead of 7th placed Sunderland with a game in hand. If Bannan is at his best, he can inspire Moore’s men to three points on any day, so it will be hoped that he will be at his best when the U’s visit Hillsborough.