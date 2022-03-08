Sheffield Wednesday have welcomed Scottish teen Jack MacIver on a short trial according to Football Scotland.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, currently contracted to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, could join the Owls’ academy if the trial is successful.

MacIver has failed to break into the first-team this season at Pittodrie under boss Jim Goodwin and has been loaned out to Scottish fifth-tier team Huntly until May of this year to get some experience under his belt.

The report by Football Scotland also claims that other English sides have shown an interest in the midfielder but Wednesday’s offer of a trial has tempted him.

Building for the future

As the Owls look to continue their rebuild under manager Darren Moore, signing promising young talents will certainly be high on his agenda.

The club were relegated from the Championship last season but are now eyeing an immediate promotion back from League One. They are in decent form at the moment and have won eight out of their 12 games so far in 2022.

With key players such as Chey Dunkley, Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan beginning to age out and the club relying on loanees, Moore will be intent on building a solid crop of young talent to help fill the void in years to come.

Next up, Wednesday face mid-table Cambridge United as they aim to get back to winning ways and continue their fight for promotion.

They are currently 6th in the league table and are above 7th place Sunderland by a single point.