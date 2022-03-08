Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey has issued fans with a long-awaited update on defender Cameron John, as per the Doncaster Free Press.

The coach has expressed his eagerness to allow him to ease himself back in after a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

John, who joined the Rovers from Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago, spent the tail end of last season out.

He featured for the Yorkshire side at the beginning of the League One campaign before scans showed a fracture in his back following the club’s Carabao Cup match against Stoke last summer.

McSheffrey issued supporters with a positive update but remained keen to let John’s progress continue, saying:

“Realistically Cameron has missed a long time.

“We need to make sure he gets up to the required fitness levels and he’s feeling comfortable and ready to step back in.

“I still think personally he needs a couple of weeks getting his strength and fitness up.”

Defensive reinforcements

Doncaster are certainly in a quandary as they enter their last ten matches of the season. McSheffrey’s team are currently second from bottom in League One and their four wins in 2022 have failed to elevate their chances of remaining in the division.

A fit John would certainly help sure up the defence. The club finished in a stable 14th placed league position in the 2020/21 campaign under the stewardship of Darren Moore and Andy Butler.

Cameron John featured 37 times in the league last time out and McSheffrey will surely be hoping the London-born centre-back can get back to full fitness for the last handful of games and help stave off the drop.

The club face relegation rivals Gillingham on Saturday and a climb out of the relegation zone is still certainly a realistic prospect.

John’s contract also expires at the end of this season so questions are being raised over his future.