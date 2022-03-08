Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Bournemouth to secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Peterborough United when the two sides meet this evening.

Bournemouth host Peterborough United on Tuesday night in a clash between two sides experiencing very different campaigns.

The Cherries, despite falling to defeat at the weekend against Preston North End, will be confident of making the most of their games in hand on 2nd placed Huddersfield Town as they look to return to the Premier League. Bournemouth are one point behind the Terriers but have four games in hand, leaving them in 3rd as it stands.

At the other end of the spectrum, Peterborough United look set for an immediate return to League One. Grant McCann’s side sit at the foot of the Championship table and have lost their last four league games. It leaves them eight points away from safety in 24th place.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted no shocks. He anticipates Bournemouth will defeat Peterborough United 3-0.

“It was a big opportunity missed for Bournemouth on Saturday as they let a lead slip at Preston. They have four games in hand on Huddersfield and are only a point behind them, but their trip to Deepdale showed nothing is guaranteed.

“Nothing is ever guaranteed in the Championship, but if there’s one fixture you could ask for right now it would be Peterborough at home. Has to be a Cherries win.”

The implications

A win for Bournemouth would see them return to the automatic promotion spots, building a two-point gap to Huddersfield Town. However, a defeat would keep them in 3rd, though they will still have the games in hand on their side.

As for Peterborough United, three points could see them rise off the bottom of the Championship table and would be a much-needed confidence boost.

The game, hosted at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium, kicks off at 19:45 tonight.