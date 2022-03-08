Exeter City have confirmed the signing of young full-back Aamir Daniels, who links up with the club’s academy ranks.

The Grecians boast one of the most productive youth academies in League Two, bringing a whole host of youth academy talents through their ranks and into the senior side before moving them on to clubs in higher divisions.

Now, it has been confirmed that Exeter City have made a new addition to their academy.

As announced on the club’s official website, the League Two side have completed the signing of youngster Aamir Daniels.

Daniels has been spending time on trial with Exeter City after putting in some impressive performances in the London Kinetic Academy, with the Grecians making the most of their connections to bring him in on trial before offering him a deal.

The young, attack-minded full-back has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the League Two club, who believe Daniels boasts the potential to play at a higher level.

In the meantime…

Daniels will be looking to impress in the youth academy before breaking into the senior side.

Speaking of Matt Taylor’s men, they will be looking to make the most of their games in hand to break into the play-offs. Exeter City currently occupy 8th place in the League Two table and with 14 games remaining of the season, an automatic promotion finish isn’t out of the question just yet.

Up next for the Grecians is a clash with Swindon Town on Tuesday night, with both sides battling for promotion this season.