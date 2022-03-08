Swansea City host Fulham at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday night as the two sides face off in Championship action.

The midweek clash sees two of the Championship’s in-form sides take on one another in an intriguing tie.

The hosts, Swansea City, have won three of their last four league games and have risen to 16th place. The Swans have started to hit a strong run under Russell Martin’s management after a pretty inconsistent season to date, but there are few tougher tests than Fulham.

Fulham have won their last three Championship games in a row and look destined to return to the Premier League as champions. Marco Silva’s men sit at the top of the table, 11 points clear of 2nd placed Huddersfield Town.

But how well do you think you know the history between the two clubs?

Test your knowledge and try your luck in our latest quiz – five quickfire questions on previous meetings between Swansea City and Fulham…