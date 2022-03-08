Ravel Morrison says he would ‘definitely’ like to stay with the club beyond this season.

Morrison, 29, joined Derby County on a one-year deal ahead of this season. The former Manchester United youngster has since featured 27 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice and assisting three.

He’s had spells of good form in the side and scored an impressive brace in the 2-0 win over Barnsley last time out.

With his deal up in the summer, Morrison was asked whether he’d consider staying on beyond this season, and he told Derbyshire Live:

“Yes, definitely. It’s a massive club, the fans are great.

“I would love the team to stay up and we get a new owner, and we keep the team and push for something next year.

“We will have to see what the new owners do and what’s going on with the league.”

Derby remain in administration. Their future has been hanging in the balance for several months now and time is quickly running out for them to find a new buyer and ensure the future of the club.

And after a 21-point deduction this season, the Rams find themselves in 22nd place of the table but only five points from safety after an inspiring fight so far this campaign.

Rooney has remains with the club through thick and thin. He’s earned plaudits all throughout the country and Morrison went on to hail his manager, saying:

“A lot of managers look at me and don’t want to give me the chance, but Wayne has put his trust in me, given me the chance, and I am enjoying my football and want to repay him.”

Main man Morrison?

Morrison has proved this season that when he’s playing to his full ability, he can really dictate matches in the Championship. So whether the Rams find themselves in League One or the Championship next season, Morrison could once again prove to be an important player.

He’s eager to stay on at the club too, which shows his passion for the club and that too will be important going into the next campaign where Derby County look set to be with an ever thinner squad – Morrison is just one of a number of players out of contract at the end of this season.

Until a new owner is found though, Morrison and the remaining players out of contract in the summer will have to be patient.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Bournemouth this weekend.