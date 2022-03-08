Sheffield United and Middlesbrough face off in Championship action at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

The tie sees two Championship play-off contenders clash in a game that could be telling for both sides.

Sheffield United will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing to Millwall and drawing to Nottingham Forest. Paul Heckingbottom’s men sit in 7th place as it stands, one point and one place behind 6th placed Middlesbrough heading into tonight’s clash.

Taking place at Bramall Lane, the game kicks off at 19:45 tonight.

The winner of the tie will finish the day sat in the play-off spots, but a draw wouldn’t do an awful lot for either side in their respective bids to return to the Championship.

