Hull City gave Mallik Wilks some minutes for their U23 side last night, as per their official club Twitter account.

The attacker helped the development squad beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 by scoring a brace.

Wilks, 23, has been out with a foot injury that he sustained in the game against Nottingham Forest back on 18th December.

He made his return to the action away at Peterborough United off the bench late last month before he was left out of the squad last time out against West Bromwich Albion.

Hull in line for boost

Getting Wilks back into the side will be a boost for Hull going into the final stages of the season.

The Tigers are currently 20th in the Championship table and are 13 points above the relegation zone with 10 games left to play.

Wilks gives Shota Arveladze’s side another option going forward and more pace on the wing. He has made 20 appearances in the league this term and has chipped in with three goals.

The former Leeds United and Barnsley man made the move to the MKM Stadium in 2020 under former boss Grant McCann and couldn’t prevent the Yorkshire club from relegation in his first year.

However, he played a key role in their immediate promotion back from League One in the last campaign and fired an impressive 22 goals in all competitions.

Wilks’ outing for the U23 team yesterday will have helped his fitness levels and the fact he scored twice shows he is building up his sharpness again.

Hull’s first-team are back in action this weekend away at Birmingham City.