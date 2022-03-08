Sutton United boss Matt Grays says his side don’t fear Wigan Athletic ahead of tonight’s game.

Sutton United make the trip to the DW Stadium this evening in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Trophy.

The U’s are one game away from the final and have their fans dreaming of a trip to Wembley.

Rotherham United and Hartlepool United is the other semi-final tomorrow night.

Gray has said, as per a report by the Mirror:

“To go and play Wigan who are flying in League One, it’s going to be an extremely tough game for us.

“Of course, we respect them but we certainly don’t fear them. We’ll be going there with the massive carrot of being one game away from Wembley.”

Sutton flying at the moment

Sutton are flying high in League Two right now and have adapted to life in the Football League with ease this term following their promotion from the National League last season.

The London club are currently sat in 3rd place in the table and are one points inside the automatic promotion places as they eye a place in League One in the next campaign.

Gray’s side have lost just once in their last 14 games and travel up north today in good spirits after their 3-0 win over Rochdale last time out. They beat Scunthorpe United 4-1 in the match prior to that as well so are scoring goals at the moment.

Wigan will be a tough test for Sutton though and they are currently targeting promotion to the Championship. Leam Richardson’s side are 2nd in the third tier table and are four points behind table toppers Rotherham United with a couple of games in hand.

The Latics beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in their last match and are now turning their attentions to cup glory. They have strength in depth and have been making changes to their side in the cup games.