Swansea City host Fulham in the Championship later this evening.

Swansea City welcome league leaders Fulham to the swansea.com Stadium tonight, in another exciting clash in the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side have been the league’s standout side throughout. They go into tonight’s game on the back of a three-game winning streak, looking to build on an 11-point lead at the top of the table, whilst the Swans go into the game on the back of some decent form of their own.

After a patch few weeks over January, Swansea City have won back-to-back games in the Championship, beating Coventry City 3-1 at home last time out.

And making his prediction ahead of tonight’s game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton issued this prediction:

“It was an excellent win for Swansea against Coventry on Saturday. They aren’t going to threaten either end of the table this season realistically, but it’s important for them to have a good end to the season so there is a good feeling at the club heading into the next campaign under Russell Martin.

“Fulham are on an inevitable march towards the Premier League. It is when rather than if now, and about what records they can break along the way. Away win.”

Prutton goes on to predict a 3-1 win for Fulham.

All to play for…

Despite Fulham looking like they’re in the clear with 12 games of the season remaining, Silva will know that the task at hand is far from complete.

His side have been prone to the odd defeat this season and so there’s still time for the wheels to fall off, with Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth following closely behind.

And for the Swans, they’ll be hoping to put in some impressive performances in the final games of the season as to start the next campaign in a positive manner.

There should be some fantastic football on display tonight and it wouldn’t be surprising if either team emerges as the victors.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.