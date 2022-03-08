Sheffield United are hoping defenders Chris Basham, George Baldock and Enda Stevens can return in the not-too-distant future.

Each of the trio have been forced onto the sidelines for varying spells this season.

Basham has been sidelined for the last three Championship games, Baldock was absent from the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, and injury has forced Stevens to spend much of the season out, with his last outing coming in January.

Now, ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Middlesbrough, an update has emerged on the three defenders.

As per the club’s official website, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful that Basham, Baldock and Stevens can all make returns to the side in “the not-too-distant future”.

As three important players when fit, the encouraging update will come as a boost to Heckingbottom and Sheffield United.

Looking ahead…

Sheffield United’s momentum has slowed somewhat after falling to defeat against Millwall and drawing against Nottingham Forest in their last two games, but there isn’t a reason to be too concerned yet.

Both the Lions and Forest have been in flying form of late and are also in the fight for the top-six, as are upcoming opponents Middlesbrough.

Managed by former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, Boro have won three of their last five Championship games and have risen into the play-off fight under his management. As it stands, Middlesbrough occupy 6th place, sitting one point and one place ahead of Sheffield United heading into the clash at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.