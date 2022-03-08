Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Millwall to make it six wins in a row against Blackburn Rovers tonight, anticipating a 1-0 win over Gary Rowett’s side.

Blackburn Rovers host fellow play-off hopefuls Millwall in a big clash in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The hosts have seen their automatic promotion bid fall apart over the last month or so and are in need of a return to winning ways after losing to Fulham last weekend. Tony Mowbray’s Rovers sit in 4th place as it stands, with the chasing pack closing in.

As for Millwall, their stunning form has propelled them into the fight for the top-six. Rowett’s outfit have won five consecutive Championship matches and now occupy 10th, sitting only three points away from the play-offs with 12 games remaining.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction, backing Millwall to defeat Blackburn Rovers 1-0.

“Blackburn were comprehensively beaten by Fulham at the weekend. It was 2-0 in the end but it easily could have been a couple more by full-time. It is an obvious thing to say now but their lack of goal threat is really harming them.

“Millwall are on a spectacular run of form. Five wins on the spin has seen them rocket into contention for the play-offs. They don’t score too many either, but they make up for it by being extremely tight at the back. I’ll back them for another narrow win.”

The implications

Blackburn Rovers’ play-off hopes would take a serious hit with a defeat and Millwall would move within two points of the hosts with a win.

Unless results elsewhere go their way and there is a hefty goal swing, the Lions won’t move into the play-offs tonight, but they would be level on points with Middlesbrough on 55 if the other games end in their favour.

Tonight’s result could have be telling of the two sides’ trajectories, so hopefully those in attendance are treated to an entertaining clash.

The game kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday night.