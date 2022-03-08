Barnsley host Stoke City in the Championship tonight.

Barnsley welcome Stoke City Oakwell later this evening, in what is another huge game for both sides.

For Poya Asbaghi, his side desperately need points on the board as they face relegation into League One whilst Michael O’Neill needs a win to help ease the growing pressure on his position at Stoke City.

The Potters are winless in five in the league and sit in 15th place of the table, whilst the Tykes remain in 23rd but have won three of their last five in the Championship.

And making his prediction ahead of tonight’s game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton had this to say on Barnsley v Stoke City:

“That was a real opportunity missed for Barnsley at Derby to build on the momentum they had and take points off another relegation rival and really put some pressure on Reading above them.

“This could be a better chance to get some points, though. Stoke are drifting badly down the table. Three defeats on the bounce has put them out of play-off contention and the mood could be low in Michael O’Neill’s squad. I think the Tykes could sneak it here.”

Prutton goes on to predict a 2-1 won for Barnsley.

Against the odds…

Barnsley have looked like relegation fodder all season and they still do. Asbaghi’s side really have the odds stacked against them but their recent performances suggest that a great escape may be on the cards.

They’ve picked up some impressive wins of late, beating the likes of QPR, Hull City and Middlesbrough, and tonight they face a Stoke City who look desperately low on confidence.

if Barnsley can grab an early goal, keep Stoke at bay and play with assurance and confidence then a home win could easily be on the cards.

Three points would bring them to within just three points of Reading in 21st who aren’t in action until this weekend.

A win for Stoke meanwhile could ensure O’Neill’s position as manager for a few more weeks, and bring them back into top-half contention.