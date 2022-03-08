Ayr United have signed Alex Kenyon following his departure from Scunthorpe United, as announced by their official club website.

The Scottish Premiership side have swooped to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

Kenyon, 29, left the Iron late in the January transfer window by mutual consent.

He has now found himself a new home and has made the move up to Scotland on a deal until the end of the season.

Scunthorpe spell

Scunthorpe swooped to sign Kenyon last summer after he left Morecambe at the end of the last campaign.

He was brought in by former Iron boss Neil Cox to add some more competition and depth into their midfield department for this term. However, he struggled for game time with the League Two club and made only nine appearances in all competitions before heading out the exit door.

The Preston-born man started his career in the academy at Everton as a youngster before having spells in non-league at Chorley, Lancaster City and Stockport County.

Morecambe then threw him a Football League lifeline back in 2013 and he went on to become a key player for the Shrimps during his eight years at the club.

He made 269 appearances for the North West outfit and chipped in with nine goals and five assists along the way, helping them gain a surprise promotion to League One last season under Derek Adams.

His move to Scunthorpe didn’t work out and he will now be looking forward to a new chapter with Ayr under ex-Sheffield Wednesday coach Lee Bullen.