West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has said the club are looking at strengthening their scouting network ahead of the summer transfer window.

So far, this has been one to forget for West Brom.

There is still time yet for the Baggies to turn their campaign around, but everything from the players, to the management, to the board have drawn criticism over the course of the season. Another area that has come under scrutiny is recruitment.

Chief executive Gourlay has now moved to say he is aware of the struggles in recruitment.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the West Brom chief has said that the club are looking to strengthen their scouting network ahead of the summer as they look for a more successful season of recruitment in the 2022/23 campaign.

Here’s what Gourlay had to say:

“We certainly need to strengthen the scouting network, there’s no doubt about it.

“We’ve already discussed that with Ian and we are already looking at the whole structure now, more international reach.

“We’ve been home-based if I’m honest, so we’re looking at that and trying to address that very quickly. Scouting is an area now where we need to invest in, and strengthen the recruitment process.”

Looking to the future

As said before, West Brom’s season isn’t over yet, with the club sitting six points away from the play-offs in 13th. Their recent win over Hull City should come as a confidence boost too.

However, it remains unknown as to whether Steve Bruce will be the man to take them forward, with his current contract at The Hawthorns expiring at the end of next season.

A decision will have to be made before the summer, as the Baggies need to decide if Bruce will be leading his recruitment or if another manager will be coming in. The focus being put on improving the scouting network will come as a boost to all, regardless of who is in charge come the start of the 2022/23 season.