Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Stoke City’s squad is filled with some of the best individual talents in the Championship.

Barnsley take on Stoke City this evening at Oakwell as they look to bounce back from their defeat to relegation rivals Derby County in their last game.

The Tykes are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship and are sat in 23rd place at the moment.

They are six points from safety with a couple of games in hand on the teams above them.

Asbaghi’s side haven’t been in bad form over recent times despite their disappointing loss at Pride Park in their last match.

They have won three out of their last five league games, two of which have been at home against QPR and Middlesbrough.

The Yorkshire side swooped to sign attacking midfield pair Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi in the January transfer window and they have both injected some quality into their ranks.

Their boss is expecting a tough clash tonight and has said, as per their official club website:

“It’s one of those teams that everyone was expecting to be amongst the top teams fighting for a Premier League spot, but that just shows how difficult the Championship is.

“There are a lot of good teams and you can never take for granted, and even if Stoke haven’t performed like they’d want, they’re still a team filled with talent and a lot of individual skill that is amongst the best in the league.

“But, for sure, they have shown some weaknesses as well and we need to make sure that we can exploit them, even if we know it’s going to be a tough game.”

Stoke in a rut

Stoke have been in poor form recently and are winless in their last six games in all competitions.

The Potters have slipped down to 15th place in the table and their hopes of making the play-offs this term have faded away.

Michael O’Neill’s side will be eager to make a strong end to the campaign though and tonight poses an opportunity for them to get back to winning ways.

Stoke were beaten 1-0 at home to Blackpool in their last game with Josh Bowler scoring an 86th minute winner for the Tangerines.