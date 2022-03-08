Coventry City take on Luton Town at home this evening.

The two sides both need wins to boost their respective hopes of making the Championship play-offs this season.

Mark Robins’ side are winless in their last two games now against Preston North End and Swansea City and risk slipping further away from the top six if they are beaten again.

The Sky Blues have proven to be strong on home soil so far this term though which has been the basis of their impressive campaign to date.

Writing in his weekly column on Sky Sports’ website, presenter and pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for this evening’s clash:

“Coventry suffered the type of result on Saturday that probably reflected why they may just about miss out on the play-offs this season. They were disappointing at Swansea in the kind of game where they needed at least a point.

“Luton slipped to defeat at Middlesbrough at the weekend to halt their good run, leaving them back outside the top six. They will be keen to bounce back immediately, but I think the spoils will be shared here.”

Prutton believes there isn’t too much to separate the two sides and that they will play out a 1-1 draw.

Coventry solid at home

They haven’t lost at the Coventry Building Society Arena in their last three clashes there against Preston, Blackpool and Stoke, with their last defeat coming against QPR back on 22nd January.

Coventry were left disappointed after their 3-1 loss at Swansea last time out and that result leaves them four points off the play-offs with 12 games left to play.

Luton, on the other hand, find themselves in a slightly better position than their opponents tonight and are sat in 8th place, just a single point outside the top six.

Nathan Jones’ side had won five games out of six before their loss away at Middlesbrough in their last encounter and will be looking to bounce back with a positive result.