Middlesbrough travel to Sheffield United this evening with both sides looking to get a vital win over a fellow play-off contender.

Middlesbrough come into the game having lost three of their last four away games, drawing the other. They haven’t won away since the 2-1 victory over Blackpool in December.

Sheffield United have had mixed fortunes at home so far this season, but they are on a very good run of late. Their last defeat at Bramall Lane was back in October, winning five and drawing three of their last eight in the Steel City.

With fifth-placed QPR not set to play until Saturday, a win for either team would see them leapfrog QPR into fifth at the very least. If Blackburn lose against Millwall tonight, Middlesbrough or Sheffield United would then go up to fourth with a victory.

There is a lot on the line for the two sides and Sky Sports’ pundit and presenter David Prutton knows it. He has had his say in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website and has found it hard to pick a winner.

‘Sheffield United will have been gutted to lose all three points so late on like they did against Nottingham Forest on Friday night, and this is another massive game in the play-off shake-up, with just a point and a place separating these two sides in seventh and sixth in the table,’ he said.

‘It is also set to be an emotional return for Chris Wilder to Bramall Lane. But he will be fully focused on the task at hand because Middlesbrough’s away has been poor of late.

‘I fancy a few goals here, but I can’t split these two. Score draw!’

Prutton predicts a 2-2 draw this evening, which would mean both sides would remain where they are, with Boro in sixth and Sheffield United in seventh.

This game has been rescheduled from New Years Day, as Middlesbrough requested a postponement after a number of COVID cases meant their squad was extremely thin on the ground.