Mansfield Town have been given a minimum of 700 tickets for their trip to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night, as per their official club Twitter account.

Mansfield Town supporters have sold out their second allocation and have a further 200 to sell from midday today.

The Stags will be backed by a strong following as they lock horns with their promotion rivals.

Nigel Clough’s side have risen into the automatic promotion places in League Two following their 2-1 win over Exeter City last time out.

Mansfield are flying

Mansfield haven’t lost in the league since 23rd November when they were beaten by Sutton United and are unbeaten in their last 14 games.

They made a slow start to this season but have catapulted themselves up the league table over the past few months and have established themselves as serious promotion candidates.

Clough’s made delved into the January transfer window to bring in the likes of Matty Longstaff, Lucas Akins and Jamie Murphy and they have all injected some serious quality into their side.

The Stags have good strength in depth in their ranks and are able to leave players like George Maris and Ollie Clarke on their bench.

Tranmere, on the other hand, are in a bit of a purple patch and have slipped out of the top three over recent weeks.

Micky Mellon’s men are winless in their last five games and haven’t won since 8th February. The Merseyside club were beaten 3-2 away at Newport County in their last match and are only two points inside the top seven now.