Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Aaron Leya Iseka has suffered an injury setback.

Barnsley were hoping that the striker would return to the action this week.

However, his recovery has been pushed back and it is yet to be known how long he will still be out for.

Leya Iseka, 24, made the move to Oakwell last summer.

Asbaghi has provided this update on his situation, as per the official club website:

“I was hoping that Aaron Leya Iseka could be back this week, but unfortunately, he had a bit of a reaction coming back, so it’s still not time for him to come back. We’ll have to see what happens.”

Blow for Barnsley

Leya Iseka has chipped in with four goals for Barnsley so far this season and getting him back onto the pitch would have been a big boost going into the next few matches.

The forward has previously played for the likes of Anderlecht, Marseille, Zulte Waregem, Toulouse and Metz in the past and this is his first year of playing English football.

His side are back in action tonight at home to Stoke City as they look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat away at relegation rivals Derby County last time out.

The Tykes haven’t been in bad form over recent times and have won three out of their last five league matches. However, they still face an uphill battle in their hopes to avoid slipping into League One.

They are currently 23rd in the league table and are six points from safety. Stoke make the trip to Yorkshire this evening in poor form and haven’t won for five games.

Michael O’Neill’s men were beaten 1-0 at home to Blackpool last time out and have dropped to 15th position.