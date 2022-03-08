Huddersfield Town to assess key midfielder Lewis O’Brien ahead of West Brom clash
Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has said the club need to see how Lewis O’Brien “progresses” as he battles to return against West Brom this weekend.
If there was any doubt as to why O’Brien is such an important player for Huddersfield Town, this season should have shown exactly why.
The 23-year-old dynamic displays in the middle of the park have been a key reason behind the Terriers’ success, carrying the ball forward as well as displaying the combative side of his game.
His presence was missed as Corberan’s men fell to their first defeat in 18 against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, sitting out after picking up an injury in the comfortable midweek win over Peterborough United.
Now, an update has emerged on O’Brien.
As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Huddersfield Town boss Corberan stated that they will be monitoring O’Brien’s progression ahead of Friday’s clash with West Brom, saying:
“He did not recover well from the previous game.
“He could not train two days ago (Saturday) and yesterday (Sunday) and that is why he did not arrive (play) in the game.
“Now we have to see how he progresses to see if he can be one option for the West Brom game. We know he is an important player and that is why we know he will need to have a good recovery. It is important that we have levels and minutes of players that can very important from now until the end of the season.”
In his absence…
Corberan played a heavily rotated side against Nottingham Forest on Monday night, with Jonathan Hogg and Carel Eiting starting in the middle of the park.
Huddersfield Town’s midfield options on the bench consisted of Scott High, Jon Russell and Tino Anjorin, with only the latter coming on.
Given his recent form, it will be assumed that Russell will return to the starting XI against West Brom later this week, but with O’Brien out, there will be competition for a starting spot among the likes of Hogg, High and Anjorin.
The game kicks off at 20:00 on Friday night.