Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has said the club need to see how Lewis O’Brien “progresses” as he battles to return against West Brom this weekend.

If there was any doubt as to why O’Brien is such an important player for Huddersfield Town, this season should have shown exactly why.

The 23-year-old dynamic displays in the middle of the park have been a key reason behind the Terriers’ success, carrying the ball forward as well as displaying the combative side of his game.

His presence was missed as Corberan’s men fell to their first defeat in 18 against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, sitting out after picking up an injury in the comfortable midweek win over Peterborough United.

Now, an update has emerged on O’Brien.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Huddersfield Town boss Corberan stated that they will be monitoring O’Brien’s progression ahead of Friday’s clash with West Brom, saying: