Luton Town man Gabriel Osho has picked up an injury after tangling with Middlesbrough’s Matt Crooks at the weekend.

Now, after the injury, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has moved to say he is “so sorry” for the versatile ace.

Osho played all 90 minutes of Luton Town’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea before starting again against Middlesbrough three days later, where he picked up the injury before being taken off before half-time.

Now, Jones has said that he feels “sorry” for having to deploy the midfielder again after such a quick turnaround. As quoted by Luton Today, here’s what he had to say:

“Gabe, I’m so sorry for the kid because of his athleticism, he had to put a really big shift on Wednesday and then go again.

“If we’d have done that with all 11 then that’s what happens, so that’s why we made the changes as it’s a big tough ask to go in the Championship and against the World Club champions, so to be aggressive, so we either change the way we play or change the personnel.”

The injury means he won’t be available to face Coventry City on Tuesday night, while Luton Town will “have to see” if Allan Campbell and Kal Naismith are available.

An unwanted blow

With Osho missing and Campbell a doubt, Jones is pretty light on options in defensive midfield.

Luke Berry and Henri Lansbury, who were both on the bench against Middlesbrough, will be the likely candidates to come in, with Pelly Mpanzu left out of the last three Championship games as he bids to get back to full capacity.

The clash with Coventry City presents both the hosts and the visitors with the chance to make up ground on the top-six. As it stands, Luton Town sit one point away from the play-offs in 8th, while the Sky Blues are in 11th, four points away.