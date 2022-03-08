Bolton Wanderers are making late checks on Kyle Dempsey ahead of tonight’s game, as per their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers are back in action at home to Morecambe this evening.

Dempsey, 26, missed the last match against his former club Gillingham with a groin problem.

His side are now assessing whether he is fit to make his return against the Shrimps.

Decent signing for Bolton

Bolton signed Dempsey in the January transfer window to add some more quality into their midfield department and he has impressed since making the move to the North West.

He has made seven appearances for Ian Evatt’s side and has helped them rise into the top-half of the League One table.

The Cumbrian-born man started his career at Carlisle United and has since embarked on spells in the Football League at Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood Town, Peterborough United and Gillingham.

He is making Bolton his new home now and time will tell whether he return against Morecambe.

The Trotters have lost just twice in their past 12 league games and got back to winning ways against the Gills in their last match with a comfortable 3-0 win.

Evatt’s men are currently sat in 11th position and are seven points off the play-offs with 10 games left of the season to play.

Morecambe are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the division and are in 21st place, two points inside the relegation zone with a game in hand on AFC Wimbledon above them.

Derek Adams has returned as their manager following the departure of Stephen Robinson to St Mirren last month.