Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says Nathan Delfouneso will be available this weekend.

Bradford City will have the striker back for their tricky trip to table toppers Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Delfouneso, 31, missed the game against Swindon Town last time out through illness.

The Bantams ended up losing 2-1 to the Robins and new boss Mark Hughes has been beaten in his opening couple of matches.

He has provided an injury update, with Jamie Walker also in line to return, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“Nathan was poorly on Thursday and missed training so it was difficult to involve him. But both will be available for this week which will be another good challenge against a team doing well.”

Boost for Bradford

Bradford swooped to sign Delfouneso from Bolton Wanderers in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The attacker was brought in by former boss Derek Adams to add more competition and depth up front.

He has made four appearances so far for the Yorkshire club and is still waiting on his first goal.

The former England youth international has been on the books of his parent club for the past couple of seasons and has scored 10 goals in 67 games for the Trotters. Prior to his move to the University of Bolton Stadium, he had previously played for Aston Villa, Blackpool and Swindon Town.

Bradford fans will be thinking that the best is yet to come from Delfouneso and he has 11 games left of this campaign to show what he can do.

The Bantams make the journey to Gloucestershire this weekend on the back of a poor run of form but Forest Green haven’t won in five themselves.