Swindon Town are back in action tonight away at Exeter City.

Swindon Town will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after beating Bradford City at Valley Parade over the weekend.

Ben Garner’s side have risen back into the League Two play-offs and are inside the top seven by a single point.

Their opponents this evening can leapfrog them in the table if they win.

Swindon team news

Swindon have been dealt a blow with Swansea City loan man Brandon Cooper ruled out until the end of the season with a knee injury, whilst Peterborough United loanee Joe Tomlinson has been sidelined for “a period of weeks” with a groin issue.

Striker Louie Barry injured his ankle against Salford City on 26th February and it is unknown whether he will be back for this one.

Attacking midfielder Jack Payne made his return to the side in the last game and scored the winner from the penalty spot late on.

Predicted starting XI

Wollacott (GK)

Odimayo

O’Brien

Baudry

Hunt

Aguair

Reed

Iandolo

McKirdy

Davison

Payne

Important game

This is a big game for Swindon and their hopes of making the play-offs this term. They are in strong form at the moment and have lost just once in their past five league games after going through a bit of a blip at the start of the year.

Garner has strength in depth in his squad to choose from despite having a couple of injury woes.

Exeter go into the match on the back of a 2-1 loss at Mansfield Town.