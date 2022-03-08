Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan says he’s disappointed to be knocked out the FA Cup last night, but admitted that Nottingham Forest were the better side.

Nottingham Forest progress into the FA Cup quarter-final stages and have booked themselves a tie against Liverpool following last night’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers took an early lead through Tom Less but would be behind by half-time, owing to goals from Sam Surridge and Ryan Yates for Forest.

It’s a first defeat since November for Huddersfield who went into last night’s game with the longest unbeaten run in the country (18 games in all competitions).

Speaking to htafc.co.uk after the defeat, Corberan had this to say:

“I’m disappointed, of course. When you’re playing a game that’s all or nothing and you don’t win you can’t keep going in the Cup, it’s disappointing.

“We knew that we were playing against an opponent that would be very demanding today, and that’s exactly what happened in the game.

“To give you my feeling of the game, the first half they were better than us in what we tried to do, to dominate with the ball.

“They were really aggressive and we didn’t find the clear solutions.”

Huddersfield Town have been the league’s surprise package this season. They’ve remained consistent throughout, keeping themselves in the top-six with some impressive wins and gradually moving up into automatic promotion contention.

They currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table, though Bournemouth sit a point and a place behind them and with four games in hand.

“The second half we tried to play with the total opposite idea,” Corberan said of last night’s game.

“We tried to break the press, play with more strikers and play long, and it’s that we has some approximations toward the box without concrete finishes in the proper way to control the result and have some very good counter attacks when we were taking the risk to achieve a draw that would allow us to take it to extra time.”

On to the next…

Whilst Huddersfield Town fans will be disappointed to miss out on an FA Cup clash v Liverpool, their cup dismissal now allows them to solely focus on league duties.

With 10 games of their season remaining, the race for promotion is still well and truly open and Huddersfield Town next go up against West Brom this Friday.

It’ll be tough after playing a full 90 last night, and Steve Bruce’s Baggies will go into the game with confidence after claiming that first win under his watch last time out.

The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.