Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he “would strongly recommend” pursuing a permanent deal for Leicester City loan ace George Hirst, though insisted it will be down to the club to decide if it is affordable.

The 23-year-old has hit strong form in recent weeks, netting four goals and laying on one assist in his last five League One games.

Hirst had been struggling for consistency with Portsmouth prior to his recent run, but if he can maintain his current goalscoring form, he will be fondly remembered by the Pompey faithful.

When a loan player performs well, questions about a potential permanent deal are inevitable, and Portsmouth boss Cowley has now fielded questions on the matter.

As quoted by The News, Cowley said that while it would be down to the club to decide if a permanent deal is affordable, he would “strong recommend” going after the Leicester City loan man. Here’s what he had to say:

“It would be up to the club to decide what is affordable.

“If we were able to sign George Hirst, I would strongly recommend it. I’ve said that from the beginning. These are the type of young players I think we should be really trying to sign at Pompey. “We speak to Leicester on a regular basis, and we’re really appreciative they allowed us to take George, and I’ve been really proud of him and the way he’s worked. Like all young players, success doesn’t always happen in a straight line and he’s really had to fight to get to this moment.”

Pushing on…

After impressing at youth level, Hirst hasn’t endured a particularly easy career at senior level so far.

He struggled to make an impact in loan spells with Rotherham United and OH Leuven, but he has made himself a real nuisance for Portsmouth in recent weeks and is now enjoying the best goalscoring form of his senior career.

As a player who has shown such promise before, Hirst will be hoping to maximise his potential in the coming years in a bid to forge a career for himself in the EFL. There’s no reason why he can’t do so with Portsmouth – he has Cowley and the fans’ backing, but as the Pompey boss said, it would be down to the club to sanction a swoop.