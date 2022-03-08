Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club, it has been confirmed.

The 24-year-old’s contract was set to run out at the end of the 2022/23 season, leaving the Sky Blues at risk of losing him over the next year or so as the end of his deal approached.

However, now, as confirmed on Coventry City’s official club website, Hamer has extended his stay with the club.

Hamer has put pen to paper on an extended deal with the Championship side, keeping him on board for a further year until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The news will come as music to the ears of many associated with Coventry City. Hamer has become a key player for Mark Robins’ side since arriving from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2020. His combative yet technical displays in the middle of the park have made him a standout in the Championship, and it will be hoped that he can continue to impress for the club in the years to come.

Looking forward…

Having Hamer’s contract situation resolved means the focus can now turn back to on-pitch matters, with the Sky Blues not completely out of the play-off push just yet.

It will be an uphill battle to break back into the top-six, but with the club sitting in 11th place as it stands. Robins’ men are four points away from the play-offs with 12 games remaining, so with every point to play for, expect an entertaining end to the season.