“I’m really pleased. It was a really good cup tie.

“First half, I thought we were excellent. We were disappointed to go a goal down from a set play, but we should have gone 1-0 up as Sam Surridge was clearly onside.

“We showed a good response from going a goal down, we continued to play with the tempo and ideas we wanted to play with.

“The second half was a great cup tie. They chucked on five subs and put four or five players up front, so we had to manage that while knowing we could hit them on the counter.

“It’s a cup tie and you have to do whatever it takes to win. There was only one winner on the night and that was us.”

A momentous occasion…

Since Cooper arrived the club, Forest fans have been given no end of hope and memories in such a short space of time, and the game against Liverpool will no doubt be one that Forest supporters remember for years to come.

The club won the Carabao Cup last month and currently sit in 2nd place of the Premier League table having been front-runners alongside Manchester City throughout.

Klopp’s side have a chance to win the quadruple this season so expect them to field a strong side against Forest.

Cooper said of the visit of Liverpool:

“It will be a special occasion against Liverpool, but there’s a couple of important games to play before then. When the stadium is like this, it’s just an amazing place.”