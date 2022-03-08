Wigan Athletic are in Papa John’s Trophy semi-final action tonight against Sutton United.

Wigan Athletic are one win away from Wembley as they set their sights on winning some silverware this season.

The Latics are also eyeing promotion to the Championship this term and are sat in 2nd position in the League One table.

They welcome a Sutton side who are flying in League Two to the DW Stadium this evening.

Wigan team news

Wigan suffered a fresh injury blow in their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, with Luton Town loan man Glen Rea taking a blow to his knee and it is unknown how long he could be out for.

Left-backs Joe Bennett and Tom Pearce returned to the fold in the previous game but defender Jason Kerr is a bit further away from returning still.

In terms of long-term absentees, the Latics are without attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard for the rest of the season and Jordan Cousins is sidelined until at least May. Youngster Scott Smith also remains out with a fractured leg he suffered back in November.

Predicted starting XI

Jones (GK)

Darikwa

Watts

Tilt

Pearce

Bayliss

McGrath

Lang

Keane

Massey

Magennis

Big chance

Wigan have their fans dreaming of a trip to the final now and they will face either Rotherham United or Hartlepool United if they can get past Sutton.

Leam Richardson has depth in his squad which will enable him to switch up his side for this one, with the likes of Jamie Jones, Kelland Watts, Jamie McGrath and Josh Magennis all left on the bench against Wimbledon so will be fresh.