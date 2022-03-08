QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng faces at least four weeks on the sidelines with a quadricep injury, West London Sport have reported.

Dieng, 27, made his return to the side following his AFCON success with Senegal last month. He reclaimed his starting spot from David Marshall and was looking good, before coming off injured in the 1-0 defeat v Blackburn Rovers at the end of last month.

Initially, QPR boss Mark Warburton suggested that Dieng could be out for up to a month. Now though, the club’s head of medical Dr Imtiaz Ahmad has revealed the true extent of Dieng’s injury, telling West London Sport:

“Seny sustained a quadriceps injury in the first half at Ewood Park.

“Unfortunately, subsequent scans have confirmed this and he will need a four-week period of rehabilitation before we are in a position to estimate his return.”

David Marshall then will continue in between the sticks for QPR with Joe Walsh (hand) and Jordan Archer (shoulder) still sidelined.

A blow to promotion hopes…

Marshall provided good cover when he came in over January. There was a lot of discussion about whether Warburton should have stuck with Marshall in goal when Dieng returned from AFCON, though when Dieng did return to the side, there was no doubting that he is the club’s no.1.

After January Marshall had made a couple of errors which prompted Warburton to reinstate Dieng in goal. His absence for what could be the remainder of the season will prove a huge blow to an R’s side that is already falling out of form, having won one of their last eight in all competitions.

There’s still plenty of time to secure that all-important top-six spot though, with a trip to Luton Town next on the agenda.