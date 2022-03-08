Charlton Athletic gave loan pair Nile John and Juan Castillo some U23’s minutes yesterday, as per their official club Twitter account.

Charlton Athletic’s development side played Ipswich Town at The Valley.

Youngster Tyreece Campbell, who has been getting some first-team minutes over recent weeks, led the line up front for the Addicks.

The Addicks named a youthful side (see tweet below) and were heavily beaten 5-1 in the end.

Charlton game time for John + Castillo

Charlton swooped to sign John and Castillo in the January transfer window from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively on loan deals until the end of the season.

The youngsters haven’t managed to nail down a regular spot in Johnnie Jackson’s starting XI yet though.

John, 18, is yet to make an appearance for the Addicks despite making the bench on a handful of occasions so far. The teenager is out on loan from Spurs for the first time in his career and has played twice for their senior side since rising up through their academy.

Castillo has played three times for the London club and provides competition and depth with Ben Purrington for his position.

The former Holland youth international has been on the books at Chelsea since 2016 and has had spells away from Stamford Bridge in the past at Jong Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, ADO Den Haag and Birmingham City.

Both John and Castillo got some minutes against Ipswich yesterday and are fit and ready to play for the first-team if needed.

Charlton are back in action this weekend away at Accrington Stanley.