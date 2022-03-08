Manchester City have joined the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence.

Spence, 21, has a growing list of top flight suitors. The man on loan at Nottingham Forest has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Arsenal, with Manchester City now being mentioned.

And the Englishman has interest from abroad too with names like Red Bull Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich having been mentioned recently.

In total, seven Premier League clubs are said to be looking into a summer move for Spence, with two Spanish clubs and three German clubs also in the running.

And now, a firm price tag has seemingly emerged – Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg revealed on Twitter yesterday:

Update #Spence: #FCBayern is still interested! Further talks are planned this month. Player wants a decision in April/May. Price tag: €10-15m! Besides FCB, 7 top clubs from the PL are said to be courting him (including #ManCity & #COYS) + 2 🇪🇸 clubs + BVB, Leipzig. @SkySportNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 7, 2022

Manchester City have yet to be mentioned alongside Spence and so it’s a fresh transfer rumour, and a surprising one too.

It’s not often that City are linked with a Championship player and so that alone indicates just how highly thought of Spence is at the moment.

The summer ahead…

The summer ahead for Spence looks set to be an exciting one. It seems like he’s destined for a transfer and with so many clubs being linked, where he might end up is anyone’s guess.

Plettenberg claims that a price tag of up to €15million could seal the deal and for a wing-back as young and as promising as Spence, that doesn’t seem like too bad of a deal.

But Spence still has the season to finish out at Nottingham Forest who are next in action against Reading this weekend.