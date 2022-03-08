Rotherham United make the trip to Hartlepool United in the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow evening.

League One table-toppers Rotherham United are hosted by mid-tabled League Two side Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Wednesday night, with a trip to Wembley up for grabs.

All of 35 places separate the two sides in the English set-up, but with a place at the national stadium to play for, both sides will be well up for it.

The Millers have just come off the back of a 2-1 loss at home to MK Dons, who had ten men since the 25th minute. The away side frustrated Paul Warne’s side ever since they went a goal down, grabbing two goals in quick succession early in the second half.

The Poolies however beat Yorkshire outfit Harrogate Town away from home with a scoreline of 2-1, them also coming back from a goal down to win.

With a home and away sell-out, this tie has everything pointing to a cracker.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of the clash…

Rotherham United team news

Warne will have striker Freddie Ladapo unavailable for selection after picking up a quad injury on the weekend – the Millers boss estimating that it will be a couple weeks until the 29-year-old returns.

But, they could also be hit with a boost with Jamie Lindsay potentially making a return after missing the MK Dons clash.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller, who both were out for a large spell with hamstring problems, could make a return tomorrow, with Paul Davis of the Rotherham Advertiser saying this last week:

REG and Mickel Miller not up for #rufc selection v MK Dons. Both could make the EFL Trophy semi-final next Wednesday. Miller had been due back in training today after a hamstring injury. Delayed until tomorrow. REG has trained for the last few days after his hamstring pull. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 3, 2022

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Harding

Wood

MacDonald

Osei-Tutu

Odoffin

Rathbone

Lindsay

Bola

Smith

Kayode

Changes could be made as Warne has done in the competition this season.

Joshua Kayode is the more likely one to replace Ladapo up top with Georgie Kelly potentially eyeing a debut off the bench.

Tolaji Bola showed good signs on the weekend and could replace Shane Ferguson in the left-wing-back position, while Angus Macdonald, Richard Wood and Osei-Tutu perhaps making a return to the starting XI.

The game kicks-off at 7:45pm tomorrow evening and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.