Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay is set to feature this week following a minor shoulder problem that he suffered last week, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Lindsay was forced to sit out the Millers’ tie against MK Dons at the weekend, where they lost 2-1 despite their opponents having 10 men.

The Scottish midfielder has appeared 22 times in the league for table-topping Rotherham United, but has struggled to be a constant starter due to injuries.

In September, Lindsay suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for around two months, and ever since has featured as a substitute more often than as a starter.

But, since the new year, he has managed to get more starts under his belt with boss Paul Warne rotating his side to keep it fresh.

Some may argue that the 25-year-old would’ve helped his side to grab something out of the game in some way on Saturday, and he now looks likely for a return this week.

Here is what Warne had to say on Lindsay’s injury…

“I think he’ll get a scan and his shoulder jabbed,” he said.

“He should be okay for Wednesday. He will be okay for Wycombe (Saturday’s league opponents).”

A trip to Wembley for the Millers?

Rotherham United have had great success at Wembley recently, winning on the past two occasions – the League One play-off final 2014 & 2018.

And now they could be on for another feature at the national stadium as they travel to Hartlepool United on Wednesday evening in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

Promotion will be the priority for Warne and his men, but, they will not pass on a chance of a trip to the capital.

The game tomorrow evening kicks-off at 7:45pm.