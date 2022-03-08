Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo is set for a scan, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Ladapo, 29, was forced off with a quad problem towards the end of the 2-1 loss to MK Dons on Saturday afternoon.

The injury concern is a blow for Rotherham United, leaving them with just three fit strikers, with one of them being Georgie Kelly, who hasn’t played a single minute for the Millers since signing in the summer.

Ladapo is the second senior striker at the club who is facing a spell on the sidelines – Sunderland loanee Will Grigg is already missing the remainder of the season after requiring hamstring surgery.

But, the South Yorkshire outfit are hopeful they won’t be without their hitman for too long, with boss Paul Warne estimating that he will be out for a couple weeks.

“Hopefully the scan is kind but my educated guess is that he will be out for two weeks,” he said.

Ladapo has contributed to 15 goals in all competitions this season, but handed in a transfer request during the early stages of January.

But, he didn’t get his wanted move away, with the club rejecting a last ditch loan move, preferring a permanent transfer.

Other options?

One of the alternate options available to Warne is 21-year-old Joshua Kayode.

The Irish U21 international hasn’t got many starts under his belt but has featured as a substitute on countless occasions, scoring twice.

Kelly is also another striker in line to replace Ladapo, but having not trained fully for over a month before signing for the club at the end of January from Bohemians, he may not be ready for a start yet.

But, a debut could be on the cards for the 25-year-old on Wednesday night as Rotherham United travel to Hartlepool United in the semi-final of the Papa-Johns Trophy.