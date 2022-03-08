Swansea City host Fulham in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Russell Martin’s Swansea City welcome league leaders Fulham to the Swansea.com Stadium in what is an intriguing clash between two in-form sides.

The Swans seem to have finally clicked under Martin and are finally putting a good run of results together. After two convincing wins in a row, Swansea City finally seem like they’re on the up, but tests don’t come much tougher than this in the Championship.

Fulham have won their last three on the spin, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points. Marco Silva’s side look unstoppable at the moment and look to continue their great run in Wales tonight.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions on tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Things look like they’re finally starting to click for the Swans under Russell Martin following two impressive wins of late. However, tests don’t come much tougher than this in the Championship with league leaders Fulham looking to further extend their lead at the top of the table.

“This one sets up to be a match between two very attacking sides who are both in-form so I’m expecting goals, especially after the reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 win for the Cottagers.”

Score Prediction: Swansea City 2-4 Fulham

Luke Phelps



“Swansea have picked up some impressive wins of late. After a shaky patch the Swans seem to be getting back to their best with the return of Jamie Paterson proving timely, so they’ll go into this game with momentum.

“Fulham though are the league’s best team and they have been all season. They can blow away anyone on their day but they are prone to the odd poor performance, so tomorrow’s game is certainly open.

“I can see Fulham just having enough attacking quality to get through this one though.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Fulham



Ollie Chesters



“Swansea come into this one looking strong, with striker Michael Obafemi having an impressive outing last time out.

“It’s certainly no easy task for the Swans though, as they face top of the table Fulham who don’t look like slowing down at the moment.

“With Aleksandar Mitrovic in the form of his life and already breaking the Championship goal scoring record, Swansea will have some task in stopping him from scoring.

“I think it’ll be a routine win for Fulham in this one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Fulham

