Sunderland host Fleetwood Town in League One this evening.

Alex Neil’s inconsistent Sunderland side welcome Stephen Crainey’s struggling Fleetwood Town to the Stadium Of Light with both sides desperate for the three points.

Sunderland went into their weekend fixture against Charlton Athletic full of hope after thrashing high-flyers Wigan Athletic 3-0 a week earlier. However, it was back to reality for the Black Cats as they were held to a goalless draw by a poor Addicks side.

Neil’s side are desperate for three points as they look to move back into the top-six.

As for Fleetwood Town, they sit only two points above the relegation zone and have been slipping down the table on current form. Crainey’s side are winless in nine games and massively need three points.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Sunderland won’t get a much better chance to get back to winning ways than on home soil against Fleetwood tonight.



“It’s a chance to score a few goals at home against the Cod Army’s shaky defence to re-lift spirits as they continue their promotion push.



“I can see a Sunderland winning by a couple of goals tonight to try and regain momentum.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 3-1 Fleetwood Town



Luke Phelps

“Sunderland are starting to come good under Alex Neil. They’ve picked up their first win of his tenure and took a solid point away at Charlton Athletic over the weekend, so a return to the Stadium of Light should be a welcome one.

“Fleetwood Town haven’t had the best of the seasons. The club have struggled on the road too, having claimed just 13 away points all season, so I expect a routine home win tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Fleetwood Town



Andy McCormac



“Sunderland vs Fleetwood is a critical and intriguing fixture for both clubs, with both needing points for different reasons. Under Alex Neil, Sunderland look to fight for the play-off places, and Fleetwood are in need of points to try and open up a gap on the teams below them in the relegation spots.

“Fleetwood came so close to winning at Pompey and will be far from a pushover for Sunderland, it will be close.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 3-2 Fleetwood Town