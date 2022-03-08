Bolton Wanderers host Morecambe at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday night.

The tie sees two sides fighting at either end of the League One table face off.

Bolton Wanderers have recently emerged as real contenders for the play-off spots and they’ll look to continue their great run whilst increasing their chances of sneaking into the top-six.

As for Morecambe, they currently occupy a spot in the relegation zone and a win tonight could see them escape from the bottom four. The Shrimps haven’t won in eight games and will look to put an end to this poor run tonight.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Bolton have been playing some scintillating stuff of late following an impressive January transfer window. New faces at the club have helped The Wanderers climb to 11th position just seven points outside the play-offs.

“Morecambe have had many struggles of late including a managerial change and I can’t see there being an end to their barren run tonight.

“I predict another easy win for Bolton.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Morecambe

James Ray

“Bolton have to fancy their chances of picking up another three points here.

“Morecambe have been abysmal on the road while Bolton have been formidable at home, so everything points towards a comfortable home win. That being said, no points can be taken for granted in League One, and Bolton have been prone to a banana skin or two this season.

“They should have what it takes to continue their strong form here though.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Morecambe

Ollie Chesters



“Bolton have looked inconsistent over recent weeks but will look to change that against a struggling Morecambe.

“Marlon Fossey has really impressed for Bolton so far this season and will look to grab another assist to his name.

“On the other hand, Morecambe have one of the top scorers in the league in prolific striker Cole Stockton and they will give everything to get three points at the moment as they look to avoid relegation.

“I think it’ll be a hard-fought contest but it’ll end in a draw.”

Score prediction Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Morecambe

